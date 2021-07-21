Deadly stabbing shakes Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead after a stabbing Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma City police arrived at 3200 NW 28th, The City of Hope, around 8:30 a.m.

They say one person was stabbed to death and one was taken to the hospital. Police aren’t releasing the identity off the victim or of any suspects at this time, but they say one person was arrested.

Nearby neighbors say they were shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the death of someone at the City of Hope Center.

“It’s a sad, sad deal. I can’t believe something like this would happen,” said Richard Rowley.

Rowley lives near the center, and he has also volunteered there for years.

The scene of an early morning stabbing in Oklahoma City.

He says he knows who was killed and he worked with the victim closely.

“This guy’s an amazing man. He’s helped a lot of people,” said Rowley.

Rowley says he’s seen instances of violence in the area before, but he has never experienced an instance as serious as this.

“I didn’t expect to wake up to this. He didn’t deserve nothing like this,” said Rowley.

Rowley says the victim was nothing but kind and devoted to helping the community, leaving him wondering why anyone would want to hurt him.

“He’s always bringing people in that no one else will bring in. He did everything he can to try to help people,” he said.

KFOR will continue to follow updates regarding this story.