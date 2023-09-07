OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A deadly house fire in Southwest Oklahoma City is under investigation.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire killed a 56-year-old woman and sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital.

“It’s horrible that this had to happen,” said Diego Quintana, who lives two doors down. “It’s pretty tragic, you know, cause, like, I see them every day.”

Firefighters rushed to the home on SW 38th St. near S. Penn Ave. around 4 a.m., after a young girl escaped from the burning home.

“She ran next door and notified a neighbor,” said Capt. Scott Douglas, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “He quickly called 911.”

Battalion Chief Grant Roberts said when crews got to the home two victims were trapped inside.

“When they got on scene, it had heavy fire involvement coming out of the front of the structure,” said Roberts.

OKCFD told KFOR they found the trapped woman, a 56-year-old grandmother who was raising the children, near the door.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 10-year-old boy was rescued from the house’s back bedroom. He was taken to a hospital. At last check, the boy was in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. According to Douglas, foul play is not suspected.