Dean A. McGee Awards postponed until 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership has postponed the 2020 Dean A. McGee Awards.

The ceremony has been postponed until Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Skirvin Hilton.

“The Dean A. McGee Awards honor exceptional leaders who have contributed to the downtown Oklahoma City community,” said Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership President and CEO Jane Jenkins. “Holding the ceremony in August would not align with the spirit of the awards. We are looking forward to honoring our award recipients at next year’s event.”

The 2021 ceremony will honor the same three individuals who were selected to receive awards during the now-cancelled 2020 ceremony.

“Cathy O’Connor will receive the Dean A. McGee Award for her lifetime contributions to downtown; the Stanley Draper Award will be presented to Nancy Anthony for her efforts in community excellence; and Donald Beck will receive the Neal Horton Award for revitalization of downtown,” the news release states.

The Dean A. McGee Awards benefits Downtown Oklahoma City Initiatives, which is a Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership’s 501(c)(3) organization that funds public art and other downtown improvement projects.

