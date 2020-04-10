Death investigation underway in Altus after man thrown, fell from bed of stolen pickup, police say

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Altus police have launched an investigation into a man’s death after he was thrown or fell from the bed of a stolen pickup earlier this week.

On Wednesday morning, a pickup was stolen from 1800 North Main, Friendship Inn Apartments, in Altus.

The victim, 31-year-old Daniel Moore, who works at Friendship Inn, attempted to intervene during the theft of the pickup by jumping into the bed of the pickup.

Altus police say Moore was later thrown from the pickup in approximately the 800 block of West Bradford, which ultimately led to his death.

At this time, police still have no description of the driver.

Police are searching for a 1998 Red GMC single cab pickup with Oklahoma Tag ICC-947, along with the driver.

Authorities are canvasing neighborhoods and businesses in hopes of obtaining video.

Officials are also encouraging anyone who may have information of the whereabouts of the pickup and the driver to contact the Altus Police Department at 580 482-4121. You can also contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-8477.