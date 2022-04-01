OKMULGEE COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is now seeking the death penalty against a criminal defense attorney who fell in love with her client. It’s a tangled tale of a love-triangle turned deadly that KFOR has been covering for years.

New Okmulgee County documents show state prosecutors believe Barry Titus and his Oklahoma City attorney-turned-lover, Keegan Harroz, “should be punished by Death (sic)” for the murder of Titus’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Eichor, and her parents, Jack and Evelynn Chandler.

Before the volatile love triangle was ever formed, Eichor accused 40-year-old Titus of threatening her family. She also had a pending domestic abuse case against him. Represententing Titus was 38-year-old attorney Harroz.

Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus

Early on a September morning in 2019, investigators said two masked suspects were seen on security cameras outside the rural home in Beggs. Minutes later, the electricity was cut. Reports say while the family was fast asleep, Titus and Harroz kicked in the door and shot them to death one by one.

The new documents said Evelynn Chandler, Eichor’s 69-year-old mother, “suffered mental anguish” before she was shot to death, as the suspects “began firing gunshots striking and killing her husband, Jack Randall Chandler, as she attempted to hide from the intruders, seeking refuge in her closet.”

Jack Chandler, Evelyn Chandler and Tiffany Eichor

As for Eichor, the state said the 43-year-old “suffered serious physical abuse, torture and pain prior to and during the course of her death” because she “heard intruders enter the home she shared with her parents and began firing gunshots striking and killing her parents, Jack Randall Chandler and Evelynn Kaye Chandler.”

The state alleged Eichor was killed so Titus could “avoid prosecution” for the domestic assault case. The documents add Titus and Harroz killed the Chandlers so they could get away with killing their daughter.

News 4 reached out to the 24th District Attorney’s Office for comment, but we did not hear back.

We also reached out to Harroz’s and Tittus’s attorneys. One of Harroz’s attorneys said they did not want to comment. We did not hear back from the others.