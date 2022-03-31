OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The State of Oklahoma is seeking the death penalty in the triple homicide case against a former Oklahoma City attorney and her boyfriend for the killing of his ex-girlfriend and her parents.

Keegan Harroz and Barry Rowland Titus II are accused of killing Titus’ ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Eichor, and her parents, Jack Chandler and Kay Chandler, in September 2019.

Harroz and Titus were previously considered persons of interest in the home invasion and murders of Eichor and her parents.

Investigators say Titus and Harroz, who was an attorney, and 43-year-old Eichor were embroiled in a volatile love triangle.

Harroz was representing Titus after he was accused by Eichor, his ex-girlfriend, of threatening to kill her and her family.

Eichor and her parents, 65-year-old Jack Chandler and 69-year-old Evelyn Chander, were later murdered by two masked killers at their home in Beggs.

Jack Chandler, Evelyn Chandler and Tiffany Eichor

However, it would be a year and a half before charges were filed.

Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus are both facing three counts of premeditated murder and one count of burglary in the first degree.

Now, the State is seeking the death penalty for the two investigators say are responsible.

The pair are already in prison serving multi-year sentences for federal weapons charges.