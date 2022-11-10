OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The pending execution of Richard Glossip just got one step closer to the final day after his latest appeal has been denied.

The Oklahoma Court of Appeals denied Glossip’s latest appeal. Governor Stitt had delayed Glossip’s execution to Feb 16 of next year. Glossip was convicted of a murder for hire of business man Barry Van Treese in 1997.

Glossip’s attorney Don Knight says the appeals court denied a hearing to consider new evidence that could prove Glossip’s innocence.

Outgoing Attorney General John O’Conner said in a statement , today the Oklahoma Court of Appeals denied Glossip’s recent challenge, concluding that Glossip failed to show that he is innocent of the murder.