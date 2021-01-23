Deceased Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate identified; third death at jail this year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Detention Center officials identified the inmate who died after experiencing chest pains on Friday. He’s the third inmate to die at the jail this year.

The inmate, identified on Saturday as 47-year-old Eddie D. Hollins, told Detention Center officials on Friday that he was experiencing chest pains.

Jail staff attended to him, during which, he became unresponsive. Officials performed life-saving measures on Hollins until an EMSA ambulance arrived and transported him to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, according to a Detention Center news release issued on Friday.

Hollins was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A medical examiner is working to determine an official cause of death while Detention Center officials conduct an investigation.

Hollins is the third inmate to die in the Oklahoma County Detention Center since the start of 2021. The first death occurred on Jan. 2 when 40-year-old Brad Leon Lane was allegedly killed by his cellmate, 27-year-old Shaquile D Shaun Brown.

The second death occurred on Jan. 5. Detention Center staff found a 59-year-old male inmate unresponsive in his cell. EMSA pronounced him dead at the jail. He did not have a cellmate, a Detention Center official said.

KFOR contacted a Detention Center spokesperson to ask how long it took for the EMSA ambulance to arrive at the jail. A response has not yet been provided.

Hollins was booked into the jail on Nov. 8. He faced several child sex abuse charges.