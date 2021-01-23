Deceased Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate identified, in jail on large number of child sexual abuse complaints

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Detention Center officials identified the inmate who died after experiencing chest pains on Friday. He was in the jail on 29 complaints, most of them for alleged sexual abuse of a child.

The inmate, identified on Saturday as 47-year-old Eddie D. Hollins, told Detention Center officials on Friday that he was experiencing chest pains.

Jail staff attended to him, during which, he became unresponsive. Officials performed life-saving measures on Hollins until an EMSA ambulance arrived and transported him to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, according to a Detention Center news release issued on Friday.

Hollins was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A medical examiner is working to determine an official cause of death while Detention Center officials conduct an investigation.

KFOR contacted a Detention Center spokesperson to ask how long it took for the EMSA ambulance to arrive at the jail. A response has not yet been provided.

Hollins was booked into the jail on Nov. 8, and he faced the following 29 charges:

Four counts of child abuse;

Two counts of child abuse by injury;

One count of child sexual abuse;

Two counts of forcible anal sodomy;

Twelve counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16;

Two counts of rape in the first degree of a victim under 14;

One count of rape in the first degree of a victim under 16;

Three counts of uttering forged instrument.