Decomposing body found in vehicle in Oklahoma City

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A decomposing body was found inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police are in the area of Hefner and May investigating the discovery.

The body is that of an adult male and is in stages of decomposition, according to police.

The body was found in a vehicle in front of a hardware store.

Police do not yet know if foul play was involved. No obvious weapon has been found so far.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

