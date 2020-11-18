Decorating tips: Making sure your Christmas lights stay merry and bright

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many Americans are already preparing to put up their Christmas decorations.
Westlake Ace Hardware is offering a few tips to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright.
- Be bright and save money: Investing in LED lights now saves money in the long run because they use less energy and last longer than older incandescent sets.
- Think beyond the string: If you want a dramatic display but would rather spend your time sipping eggnog than stringing lights, net lights, icicle lights, and cluster lights can create immediate and dramatic impact with minimal effort.
- 100 for 1 ½: For maximum impact, use 100 lights for every 1½ feet of tree or shrub you want to decorate. For example, a six-foot evergreen will require at least 400 to 450 lights.
- Go big: Larger-sized lights are the best choice to accent a house’s roofline. Mini-sized lights should be reserved for illuminating garland, wreaths, and smaller bushes or trees.
- Set it, forget it, and smile: A timer is your best friend when it comes to holiday lighting.
- Dress up the unexpected: Look for ways to dress up overlooked objects in your yard and garden. Mound the base of empty planters and window boxes with a string of LED lights and top with fresh evergreen branches to create a natural glowing display. String lights through garden arbors and archways. Fill lanterns with weatherproof ornaments and lights to create additional interest on the patio and near the front door.
- Play it safe: Use only lights, timers, and extension cords that carry an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) label and are approved for outdoor use, which means these products meet industry safety standards and that they will be waterproof. Secure all lights and cords with electrical tape, insulted holders, twist ties, or plastic zip ties; never use screws, metal hooks, nails, or tacks. If you’d rather leave the roof climbing to Jolly Old St. Nick, limit your display to first-floor windows, small trees and shrubs.
