Decorating tips: Making sure your Christmas lights stay merry and bright

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - In response to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, officials with SSM Health St. Anthony say it is temporarily moving to a 'no visitor' policy.

“As COVID-19 numbers increase in our state, we continue to treat patients at all levels of care across medical conditions, including COVID-19,” said Tammy Powell, president, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital. “As caregivers, we take seriously our duty to exhaust every measure in our toolkit to slow the spread of this virus. We have reached the point of community spread that we believe moving temporarily to a ‘no visitor’ policy is the most responsible course of action for our patients, employees and, ultimately, the larger community.”