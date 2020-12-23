Decreased COVID-19 testing causing concern for Oklahoma doctor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many families are preparing to celebrate Christmas, health experts are warning that the COVID-19 situation in the state is still a concern.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 269,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

There were 43 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,283.

Right now, officials say there are 1,728 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

As we get closer to Christmas, officials are concerned about the possibility of the virus spreading even more in the community.

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler says that he is concerned about the drop in testing, which could cause some cases to go undiagnosed.

“Basically, testing is down. If you look for the past three weeks, the number of tests run in Oklahoma has come down. The positive rate for those tests has stayed very high. It was almost 16% last week, and as of the first two days of this week, it’s at 14.6%. There have been 88,000 tests reported so far this week,” Dr. Dale Bratzler, with OU Health, said. “With decreased testing, we may see the case counts come down but that’ll be artificially coming down.”

If you think you have been exposed to the virus, you are encouraged to get tested.