Deer causes deadly head-on crash in Oklahoma

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a deadly crash involving a deer is still under investigation in Garvin County.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along Hwy 29, south of Pauls Valley.

Investigators say a 2004 Ford F350 pickup truck was heading westbound on Hwy 29 when it hit a deer in the road.

As a result, troopers say the truck crossed the center line and hit a 2021 Cadillac XT4 SUV, driven by 48-yearold Amber Cody, head-on.

Both of the vehicles drove off the roadway and the Cadillac hit a barbed wire fence before coming to rest.

Cody was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.