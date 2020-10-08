Deer Creek: 2 students test positive for COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district is reminding families that children should be quarantined if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, officials with Deer Creek Middle School announced that two students had tested positive for the virus after attending a practice with the competitive cheer squad.

As a result, district leaders immediately began contact tracing and contacting the families of all students who had direct exposure to a known patient.

In a note to parents, Deer Creek Middle School Principal Kristy VanDorn said that if you are notified by an outside group that your child has directly been exposed to someone with COVID-19, your child needs to immediately quarantine from all events.

“This helps to stop the spread within our school, and we are really relying on families to notify us just as we notify families when an exposure event has happened on our campus. It take all of us communicating and working together to keep our school and community safe and to prevent further transmission,” the note read.

LATEST STORIES: