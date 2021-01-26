Deer Creek announces plans for moving students back to in-person learning

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at one metro school district will soon be heading back to the classroom.

On Monday, the Deer Creek Board of Education voted for Pre-K through 6th grade students to return to traditional learning Monday through Thursday. That transition will begin on Monday, Feb. 22.

Students who are in the 7th through 12th grade will return to traditional learning beginning on Monday, March 8.

Officials say Fridays will remain as a remote learning day through the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

When on campus, students will be required to wear a mask, and keep their distance from others as much as possible.

Parents are being asked to take their child’s temperature daily and keep students home if they or anyone in the household exhibits any symptoms.