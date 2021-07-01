Deer Creek Board of Education approves new superintendent

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Deer Creek School District’s Board of Education approved a new superintendent.

Dr. Jason Perez

The School District issued a letter to parents and guardians, announcing that the Board of Education approved Dr. Jason Perez as the school district’s next superintendent.

“With his leadership, the support of our community and the talent of our school team, we know we can continue to take our district to new heights of academic excellence,” the letter said.

Perez has been in public education for over 20 years, working as a teacher, principal and district administrator.

He began working as the Executive Director of TLE for the Oklahoma State Department of Education in 2015, overseeing the evaluation system for all certified and administrative educators across the state. He also provided evaluation, teaching and instruction training to school districts.

Perez began his current position – Mid-Del Public Schools deputy superintendent and chief human resource officer – in 2017.

He will begin working as Deer Creek’s superintendent on July 21.