Deer Creek Board of Education approves new superintendent

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Dr. Jason Perez

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Deer Creek School District’s Board of Education approved a new superintendent.

Photo goes with story
Dr. Jason Perez

The School District issued a letter to parents and guardians, announcing that the Board of Education approved Dr. Jason Perez as the school district’s next superintendent.

“With his leadership, the support of our community and the talent of our school team, we know we can continue to take our district to new heights of academic excellence,” the letter said.

Perez has been in public education for over 20 years, working as a teacher, principal and district administrator.

He began working as the Executive Director of TLE for the Oklahoma State Department of Education in 2015, overseeing the evaluation system for all certified and administrative educators across the state. He also provided evaluation, teaching and instruction training to school districts.

Perez began his current position – Mid-Del Public Schools deputy superintendent and chief human resource officer – in 2017.

He will begin working as Deer Creek’s superintendent on July 21.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report