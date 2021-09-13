Deer Creek Board of Education votes to require masks for students, staff

DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Deer Creek Board of Education has voted to require masks for students and staff at school, effective Thursday, Sept. 16.

“The safety of our school family is our greatest priority and increasing cases of COVID-19 in our state made this difficult decision necessary,” said the district in a note to parents.

Officials also say quarantine for close contact will no longer be required but rather highly recommend.

The district cites the Oklahoma County District Court judge who agreed with a motion for an injunction against Senate Bill 658, an Oklahoma law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last May, prohibiting school boards from implementing face mask mandates.

“We believe, like most parents and community members do, that in-person learning is best for students. By wearing masks in the school setting, we can better protect the health of students and staff and likely reduce disruptions to learning,” said Deer Creek’s note. “Health officials agree that masking is an important mitigation tool to have a safe, successful and in-person school year. “

Parents who choose to opt their children out of participation must fill out an exemption form.