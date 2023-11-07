EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — The Deer Creek School District says a bus driver for the district was arrested for possession of child pornography, according to an email sent to families on Tuesday evening.

The bus driver, who was not named in the email, was arrested by Edmond Police away from school property at or around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The district says the driver has “been with the district for many years without any complaints or concerns reported.”

The driver has been placed on administrative leave as Edmond Police and the Deer Creek School District continue its investigation.

Edmond Police told News 4 they expect to have more information available on Wednesday.