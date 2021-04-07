Deer Creek elementary school cafeteria manager receives grand celebration after becoming U.S. citizen

Ms. Yanet, U.S. citizen. Photo courtesy of Prairie Vale.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The kids know her as Ms. Yanet, and this morning they lined up not for her food, but to give her a raucous round of applause.

Ms. Yanet, Prairie Vale Elementary School’s beloved cafeteria manager, got big cheers from all the kids and staff members at the school, in celebration of her becoming a United States citizen.

Prairie Vale’s official Facebook page shared a video of Ms. Yanet arriving to school Wednesday morning and being greeted by students and teachers lining hallways, cheering her.

It was her dream come true made even brighter.

Below is that video. From all of us here at KFOR, congratulations, Ms. Yanet!

