Deer Creek elementary schools to host parade in honor of Veterans Day, community invited to participate

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Elementary Schools within the Deer Creek School District will put on a veterans parade next week on Veterans Day, and community members are invited to participate.

The parade will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, and will tour all Pre-K through 6th grade school sites.

Community members who want to decorate their cars and participate in the parade are encouraged to do so.

Parade participants are to line up at 8:15 a.m. at the Deer Creek 4th and 5th Grade Center, 4653 N. 206th St., Edmond.

“Please enter the school through the gates on Meridian,” Deer Creek officials said.

The parade line-up will face west and follow the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Deer Creek Fire Department and Lead Deer Creek Car through the school site parking loops in the following order:

Deer Creek Veterans Parade Route

