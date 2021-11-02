Deer Creek elementary schools to host parade in honor of Veterans Day, community invited to participate

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Closeup ruffled American flag (Getty Images)

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Elementary Schools within the Deer Creek School District will put on a veterans parade next week on Veterans Day, and community members are invited to participate.

The parade will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, and will tour all Pre-K through 6th grade school sites.

Community members who want to decorate their cars and participate in the parade are encouraged to do so.

Parade participants are to line up at 8:15 a.m. at the Deer Creek 4th and 5th Grade Center, 4653 N. 206th St., Edmond.

“Please enter the school through the gates on Meridian,” Deer Creek officials said.

The parade line-up will face west and follow the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Deer Creek Fire Department and Lead Deer Creek Car through the school site parking loops in the following order:

Photo goes with story
Deer Creek Veterans Parade Route
Photo goes with story
Parade Route
Photo goes with story
Deer Creek Veterans Parade

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter