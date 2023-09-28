EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — An investigation is underway into the Deer Creek School District after a high school baseball coach was accused of extreme hazing.

Several parents told police their baseball players suffered second degree burns after they were forced to drag their knuckles across the turf on the field at practice Tuesday.

The coach in question is not being named as no arrest have been made. Both the school and police say the investigation is in its early stages right now, but this is what we have learned so far.

At least five students have reportedly suffered second degree burns to their knuckles and one had to go to a hand specialist today because of their injuries, all taking place at practice Tuesday.

Although we are in late September, we are still seeing temperatures in the 90’s which means turf fields can reach temperatures between 120 and 180 degrees. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is involved, saying in a statement given to News 4 quote, “We are aware of an incident and we are looking into it, but it’s important to stress, this is still very early in the investigation and we aren’t even sure yet whether a crime has been committed.”

We reached out to the Deer Creek School District as well and they gave us a statement on the investigation saying quote, “On Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at 4:36pm, Deer Creek School District officials were contacted by a parent regarding an incident that occurred earlier in the day at Deer Creek High School during baseball practice. Officials responded to this information and began the investigation by 4:59pm the same day. Deer Creek is still in the process of completing a thorough investigation and will take the appropriate action based on findings.”

We also asked if the coach in question is currently on suspension until the conclusion of this investigation, but the school told us it doesn’t comment on personnel issues.