EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The community of Deer Creek is hosting a car wash to aid the family of the late Edmond police officer Sergeant CJ Nelson.

The car wash is Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Oak Hills Church, located at 2720 NW 178th St., Edmond, OK.

Car washers, supplies and cars to wash are requested. Cash donations are welcome.

Sgt. Nelson was tragically killed in the line duty after a motorcycle accident. The individual responsible is in police custody.