Deer Creek Public Schools begins work on center designed to help special needs students transition to life after school

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deer Creek High School

Deer Creek High School

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Deer Creek Public Schools officials kicked off development on a center that will help special needs students adjust to life after school.

Students and their families participated in a beam signing at the new Transition Center at Deer Creek High School on Tuesday.

The Transition Center will be used to help students learn independent living.

Deer Creek High School’s principal said the center will include a bedroom area, kitchen and laundry room.

“We’re really hoping it’ll be a model for other schools about how we can help support the needs of our exceptional learners and prepare them to be good citizens moving forward,” said Mark Phillips, Deer Creek High School Principal.

School officials hope the new center will be complete by the end of this school year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter