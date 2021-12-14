Deer Creek Public Schools begins work on center designed to help special needs students transition to life after school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Deer Creek Public Schools officials kicked off development on a center that will help special needs students adjust to life after school.

Students and their families participated in a beam signing at the new Transition Center at Deer Creek High School on Tuesday.

The Transition Center will be used to help students learn independent living.

Deer Creek High School’s principal said the center will include a bedroom area, kitchen and laundry room.

“We’re really hoping it’ll be a model for other schools about how we can help support the needs of our exceptional learners and prepare them to be good citizens moving forward,” said Mark Phillips, Deer Creek High School Principal.

School officials hope the new center will be complete by the end of this school year.