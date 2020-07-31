Deer Creek School District develops group model for in-person and remote school attendance

OKLAHOMA COUNTY/LOGAN COUNTY (KFOR) – The Deer Creek School District has developed a group model for students to attend in-person classes two days a week and remote at-home classes three days a week.

The model is divided into Group A and Group B, according to a Deer Creek School District news release.

Group A includes students whose last name begins with letters A through K. Group B students include those whose last name begins with letters L through Z.

“For the first three days of school, students in the A group will attend school on Wednesday, August 19th, students in the B group will attend school on Thursday, August 20th, and all students will participate in remote learning from home on Friday, August 21st,” the news release states.

Families that have children with different last names are asked to contact their child’s principal if they need their children to attend school on site on the same day.

“Your principal will assign all siblings to the same day,” the news release states. “In order to evenly distribute our students safely, please understand that this is the only exception that we will be able to make to the schedule below.”

The school schedule will be as follows beginning on Aug. 24:

Deer Creek School District Schedule

Deer Creek school officials state in the news release that the Group A/B model enables the school district to accomplish the following:

• Greatly reduce the number of students in school buildings and on buses to better ensure physical distancing

• Provide class sizes that are more manageable for teachers who will have numerous new procedures and safety precautions to learn and

execute

• Ensure time in the classroom for students to collaborate face-to-face on learning, projects and lab activities

• Provide all students crucial face-to-face instruction including utilizing devices to master the new Canvas Learning Management System

• Enable teachers to continue delivering high-quality instruction of new content to all students during face-to-face and remote learning days

Teachers will provide remote learning classes through Canvas. Grades and attendance will be taken on all class days, including remote learning days.

“Students who are unable to attend school due to illness or quarantine will not be counted absent as long as they complete learning assignments by the designated due date,” the news release states.

School officials are still developing plans for transportation, lunch, Antler Care, school holidays and more.

“Staff members are working diligently to get this information refined and organized. Please allow us this next week to finalize plans and get information to you,” the news release states.

