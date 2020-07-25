Deer Creek School District makes changes to back-to-school calendar

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Deer Creek School District is changing its back-to-school schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school district is pushing back the school start date from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19.

A Deer Creek news release states the following changes:

• Changing the 1st Day of School from August 13, 2020 to August 19, 2020

– This also changes Professional Development Days as follows:

— New Teacher Professional Development will be August 4-6, 2020

— All Certified Professional Development will be August 7-18, 2020

• Changing January 4, 2021 from a Professional Development Day to a Regular Student Day

• This calendar change request allows for the following:

– The School District will still be able to meet the minimum State Requirement for Days/Hours

– Certified staff will be allowed more days to prepare for teaching in the pandemic with our new learning platform, Canvas

The changes enable the district to meet the minimum required school days, and also allows staff more time to prepare for teaching during the pandemic.

