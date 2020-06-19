Deer Creek special education student gets hands-on job experience with OKC Energy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A student in special education classes at Deer Creek High School is getting hands-on experience working for a professional team with the OKC Energy.

There’s hope this will springboard future opportunities for many students.

“I get to work with a professional team that treats me like a little brother,” said Craig Baker.

As a soon-to-be high school senior, Baker is already living his dream of becoming an equipment manager for a professional team as he gets hands-on experience with the OKC Energy.

“Setting up the goals, setting up the cones and the mannequins,” Baker said. “Yeah I’m busy!”

Deer Creek High School special education teacher and soccer coach Nick Pettit connected Baker with a former Deer Creek player who now plays for the Energy.

“He was able to work the very first game before, obviously, we had the break,” Pettit said.

“His effort is probably the best I’ve gotten out of a helper because he definitely wants to do everything,” said Energy equipment manager Ian Sanders. “He doesn’t care what it is, he just wants to be here.”

With his work ethic and positive attitude, Baker is already a part of the team.

“Guys love him,” said Energy player Christian Ibeagha. “When I always see him, I give him a, ‘What’s up, Craig,’ and he loves it. It always seems like he’s having a good time.”

“This is going to open up the door for a lot more students to come, if not with the Energy, other organizations to get them that hands-on experience that they need,” Pettit said.

Craig is loving every minute.

“It’s been really cool helping out a professional team,” he said.

Craig’s teacher says he excels in math. He plans on enrolling in college in the near future.