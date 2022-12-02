EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged ‘inappropriate communication’ with a student.

According to officials, Deer Creek School District uses internet safety solutions that monitor for inappropriate information on the district’s network.

On Friday, December 2, the district was made aware of inappropriate contact between a staff member and a student.

School officials say the staff member was placed on administrative leave and taken into custody by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deer Creek School District says they are working closely with law enforcement while the investigation continues.

“The safety of our students continues to be our top priority.” said Lenis DeRieux, Deer Creek Assistant Superintendent.