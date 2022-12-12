EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A Deer Creek Public Schools teacher has resigned ahead of a district board meeting Monday to discuss her employment status following her arrest for allegedly sexting with a 15-year-old student.

Sarah Hull-Degroat, 23, was taken into custody Dec. 2 by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and placed on administrative leave for alleged ‘inappropriate communication’ with a 15-year-old since at least October 2022 via Google Docs.

“This essentially allowed each party to communicate in written form within a shared document between the two of them,” said the affidavit. “The content of their recent communication is sexual in nature and describes sexual acts they hope to experience with each other.”

The report goes on to say Hull-Degroat also added a topless photo of herself to the document so the minor could see it.

DCPS officials say the inappropriate contact was discovered by the district’s network monitoring system.

According to the search warrant, the two planned to meet Dec. 2, which was the same day the school’s computer system alerted staff of the sexual messages and the same day of Hull-Degroat’s arrest.

Hull-Degroat’s employment status was on the agenda for Monday’s DCPS board meeting, but Superintendent Lenis DeRiuex tells KFOR she has since submitted her resignation.

DCPS says they are working closely with law enforcement while the investigation continues.