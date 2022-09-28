EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – TTCU Federal Credit Union surprised fifteen Prairie Vale Elementary teachers with wish list items for their classrooms on Wednesday, September 28.

Deer Creek teachers receiving wish list items. Image courtesy TTCU Federal Credit Union press release.

“All of the recipients were so grateful for the contributions to their wish list and so excited to be able to expand their classroom for the students, especially since many of these young students are experiencing traditional school for the first time!” TTCU’s Community Relations Partner Gina Stanley said.

According to TTCU, the wish list items included things like books for students, Playdough, puzzles and educational games. Others received supplies like pens, copy paper, binders or shelving for their classrooms.

One teacher even received a desktop printer, and another was given a play tent for things like play time and reading circles.

“It was fun to see all of the other teachers applauding and cheering their co-workers on when their name was announced.“ said Stanley.