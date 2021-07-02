Deer Creek teen qualifies for Junior PGA Championship with impressive performance

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Seventeen-year-old Jack Hope brought his top game to the golf course and qualified for the 2021 Junior PGA Championship.

Hope qualified by notching a 75 and 71 at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow on June 21-22.

Him sinking a 6-foot birdie putt on the 18th to shoot one under didn’t hurt either.

Hope, who will soon be a senior at Deer Creek High School, joins 143 of the nation’s top players headed for the Junior PGA Championship in Lexington, Ky. The competition takes place July 12-15.

Two Tulsa teens also qualified.

Here’s some photos of Hope on the golf course and in triumph:

  • Photo goes with story
  • Photo goes with story
  • Photo goes with story
  • Photo goes with story

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report