Deer Creek teen qualifies for Junior PGA Championship with impressive performance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Seventeen-year-old Jack Hope brought his top game to the golf course and qualified for the 2021 Junior PGA Championship.

Hope qualified by notching a 75 and 71 at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow on June 21-22.

Him sinking a 6-foot birdie putt on the 18th to shoot one under didn’t hurt either.

Hope, who will soon be a senior at Deer Creek High School, joins 143 of the nation’s top players headed for the Junior PGA Championship in Lexington, Ky. The competition takes place July 12-15.

Two Tulsa teens also qualified.

Here’s some photos of Hope on the golf course and in triumph: