TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard have announced a fall tour stop in Oklahoma.

The legendary British rock & roll icons are set to bring their 20/20 Vision Tour, with special guests ZZ Top, to the BOK Center on Oct. 3.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. and start at $39.50.

Visit the BOK Center’s website for more information.