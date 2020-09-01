Defendant loses temper, throws chair in Oklahoma County courtroom

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a wild day inside an Oklahoma County courtroom after an angry defendant lost his temper.

On Monday, Cimitri Conley was in an Oklahoma County courtroom to face a judge on assault and battery charges. Conley is accused of stabbing an inmate with a homemade knife.

Witnesses say Conley, who was representing himself in court, picked up a chair and threw it out the window.

The window in the courtroom is now broken.

At this point, it is unclear if Conley will face any additional charges for the outburst.

