STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – After just one year with the Cowboys, a coach is leaving the university.

On Thursday, OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced that he was leaving the university.

“After 30 consecutive seasons in the great game of football, I have decided to take a sabbatical from coaching in college at the conclusion of my current contract at OSU. I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within the game I love. I have been blessed during my tenure at Oklahoma State to work alongside Coach Gundy. His leadership and consistency are unmatched in the profession. To the student-athletes I have had the privilege to coach, your future is strong on and off the field. I valued our time together and love ya! Thank you to the entire crew of Cowboy coaches and staff members for your tireless dedication to our team. Thank you to President Shrum, Athletic Director Weiberg, Coach Gundy and the entire Cowboy community for your inclusion and support during my time in Stillwater. I wish you all continued success in 2023.” Coach Derek Mason statement

Under Mason’s leadership, the Cowboy defense was ranked No. 3 in third-down defense, and No. 9 for tackles for loss per game.

“Oklahoma State Football and I appreciate what Derek Mason and his family have brought to our team/culture. The positive effect he’s had on our players, staff and program has been awesome. I know it was a tough decision, but life is bigger than football. We wish him and his family nothing but the very best and they are always welcome back in Stillwater,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy tweeted.

Before coming to OSU in 2022, Mason served as the defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2021, and was the head coach at Vanderbilt from 2014 to 2020.