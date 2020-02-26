Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

Del City apartment building suffers minor damage after being hit by car

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Car crashes into apartment building

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews at a metro apartment complex are repairing minor damages after a car crashed into the building.

Officials were called to the Trinity Place Apartments, located near S.E. 15th and Sunnylane Rd., after a car crashed into a building.

Investigators say some bricks fell from the outside of the building, and it appears the crash caused some damage to the frame of the structure.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

At this point, there is no word on what caused the accident.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter