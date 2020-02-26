Del City apartment building suffers minor damage after being hit by car

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews at a metro apartment complex are repairing minor damages after a car crashed into the building.

Officials were called to the Trinity Place Apartments, located near S.E. 15th and Sunnylane Rd., after a car crashed into a building.

Investigators say some bricks fell from the outside of the building, and it appears the crash caused some damage to the frame of the structure.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

At this point, there is no word on what caused the accident.