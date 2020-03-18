Del City Church works to donate free food, supplies to those in need

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One local church is working to spread some joy in this confusing time.

The folks at Destiny Christian Center are collecting non-perishable food items all week.

“We actually now have some toilet paper… it seems to be a hot item!” said lead Pastor Lawrence Neisent.

Toilet paper and snacks fill the bags of items ready to be picked up.

The church is handing them out for free to people who might be struggling in this unprecedented time.

“I think people in society right now are just searching for answers and if there’s a time that the church needs to stand up and say, ‘hey the love of Christ is what we’re all about,’ then it’s a time like this,” said Neisent.

This isn’t the first time this congregation has stepped up in troubling times.

They became a distribution center after the deadly 2013 Moore tornado.

“We were able to house and distribute a tremendous amount several million dollars worth of help into the city of Moore. It was a tremendous opportunity for our church to help, in a time of great devastation,” he recalled.

This time around, they weren’t expecting as many donations, but their community stepped up.

“That situation escalated much like this did. We just offered some help and it just kind of snowballed,” said Neisent.

Wednesday they planned to pass out hundreds of bags.

Here’s how it works: people can stay in their cars, drive through the line and each car gets one free bag of food.

No questions asked.

The group is working to practice social distancing during this process.

“You won’t have to get out, so we’re trying to limit any sort of physical contact but provide any way we can,” said Neisent.

This community coming together to spread love, not fear.

The event runs Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.

They will also continue to take donations.

You can find more information here.