Del City crews investigating cause of house fire

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a house caught fire in Del City overnight.

Crews responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. on Monday near S.E. 29th and Bryant.

Fire officials tell KFOR three adults were inside the home at the time of the incident.

One of the occupants saw the fire in the house and got everyone out safely.

One person was transported to the hospital to be checked out for minor smoke inhalation.

The occupants of the home told firefighters they grilled on Sunday, but officials say the cause is still under investigation.

The home sustained mostly smoke damage, but an add-on to the home in the back had most of the fire. Damage estimates are not yet available.