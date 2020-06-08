Live Now
Newsfeed Now

Del City crews investigating cause of house fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a house caught fire in Del City overnight.

Crews responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. on Monday near S.E. 29th and Bryant.

Fire officials tell KFOR three adults were inside the home at the time of the incident.

One of the occupants saw the fire in the house and got everyone out safely.

One person was transported to the hospital to be checked out for minor smoke inhalation.

The occupants of the home told firefighters they grilled on Sunday, but officials say the cause is still under investigation.

The home sustained mostly smoke damage, but an add-on to the home in the back had most of the fire. Damage estimates are not yet available.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter