DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City Fire Department confirm they are responding to a possible overdose call at 4712 SE 18th Street.

Police officials say a family member came home and found the entire household unresponsive and called 911.

Authorities confirm, a total of four people got Narcan administered. Four individuals were transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.

This story is developing.