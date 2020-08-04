Del City firefighters battling blaze at child care center

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A child care center in Del City is on fire, but all of the children at the center made it out of the building safely.

Del City and Midwest City firefighters were called to Over the Rainbow Child Care Center, 3106 SE 15th St., regarding a fire in the building.

Fire Command informed dispatchers that the children exited the building safely.

Firefighters are still on the scene battling the blaze.

A Midwest City firefighter is reported to have been injured while battling the blaze. An ambulance was called to the scene to take him to a hospital.

