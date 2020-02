A fire at a salvage yard in Del City sent black smoke into the air.

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Del City Fire Department is battling a large blaze at a salvage yard.

Crews responded to the scene around 10:20 a.m. Friday near S.E. 29th and Bryant.

Several vehicles are on fire which is sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.