DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A local high school is launching a legacy project to memorialize a former Oklahoma student.

The Robert Kalsu Legacy Project is working to raise funds to build a statue within the gates of the home side of the Del City High School football stadium.

The monument will include engraved statements of Robert Kalsu’s history and accomplishments during his heroic life.

Robert Kalsu was the only active professional football player to die in the Vietnam War.

He was a standout student and football player at Del City High School. He graduated in 1963 and then went to the University of Oklahoma.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Kalsu in the first round of the NFL draft. He was named Rookie of the Year in his first season before being called to military service.

He joined the Army’s 101st Airborne Division.

On July 21, 1970, Kalsu was killed by North Vietnamese mortar fire.

The estimated cost of the memorial is $125,000.

If you would like to donate to the project, you can write checks to Force 50 Foundation, Inc. at P.O. Box 722838, Norman, Ok. 73070. Checks must have “Robert Kalsu Legacy Project” on the memo line.