DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Del City man has been charged with threatening a judge in Tulsa.

Del City police said Danny Hass was accused of asking his divorce lawyer how much it will cost to kill a judge.

Danny Hass, Image courtesy KFOR

According to court documents, he was threatening the judge who presided over his divorce case back in 2007. The judge found Hass in contempt in that case and he was sentenced to five days in jail. According to the affidavit, he asked his attorney about killing the judge in November of last year. A search warrant, conducted by police, of Hass’s home in Del City found information on his phone and computer about the judge, including her address.

Hass has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor and not have any contact with the judge.