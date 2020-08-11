Del City man seeking answers, justice in wife’s death

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Del City man is brokenhearted and seeking justice for his wife’s death.

Forty-three-year-old Maya Mitchell was found dead in her Del City apartment on Friday.

“My baby had just the spirit of giving,” said Leon Mitchell, Jr. “She fed everybody. If you needed anything, she’d give you the shirt off her back.”

Leon and Maya were together for two decades, but their life of love was cut short.

“She was just a wonderful person,” he said.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, Leon says he and Maya had an incident with someone they know. He says they tried to calm the person down and get them to leave before he had to go to work.

Hours later, he says Maya called him, fearing for her life, because the person had returned.

“I said, ‘Call the police, baby, call the police,’ and she didn’t,” Leon said.

When he returned home that afternoon, it was too late.

“My wife’s body was cold and wet, cold and wet,” he said.

Leon says he feels he knows exactly who killed his beloved wife and he says he has witnesses to back him up.

“I just want justice for my wife,” he said.

Del City police say they are investigating but do not have enough evidence to make an arrest at this point.

Authorities are hoping to get at least preliminary results on Maya’s death from the medical examiner’s office on Tuesday.

Her death is currently ruled suspicious, not a homicide, but that could change pending those results.

They ask you call 677-2443 with any information on the case.

