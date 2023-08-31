DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Fans packed the stadium for the Del City High School vs Booker T. Washington game on Thursday night. The stadium had tons of new security changes after last week’s shooting at the Choctaw High School vs Del City game.

Those new changes include a larger police presence around the stadium, clear bags, passing through a metal detector and always having a student ID present.

Del City Police said more than half of their officers were at the game.

“We have them positioned everywhere from the stands, under the stands. We have a drone in the sky to get a view up there. The idea just, you know, to try to deter any activity in here because of the safety issues,” said Major Brad Cowden, from Del City Police.

Fans said they’re happy to see more safety measures around the stadium.

New safety measures at Del City HS, Courtesy: KFOR New safety measures at Del City HS, Courtesy: KFOR New safety measures at Del City HS, Courtesy: KFOR

“It makes me feel good, makes me feel safer and after what happened last week. I think what happened last week ain’t gonna happen again,” Ahmadre Sanders, a Del City Senior.

“Well, in fact, you know…heavy presence of police officers is good. Last week. I’ve never been that scared in my life,” said Rick Cooper, a graduate of Del City HS.

“You just want to make sure that you have your visitor and like, if you are within the school district, like, kids have to have their badges. Like, if you are a certain side, you have to stay on your side,” said Aja Urioste, a Del City fan.

The love for their eagles was definitely in the stadium Thursday night. Del city crushed Booker T, 48-0.

“I’m a graduate in 1986…go Eagles,” said Cooper.

“This is my school. It’s like my home. I’ve been here since I was in elementary. So it’s like just …my home,” said Davion, a student.

“I’m here tonight to support my old hometown team. Del City…seeing the Eagles going to be a great time tonight,” said Brian Linley, the City Manager at Del City.

There was a familiar face on the field Thursday night—Oklahoma State Head Coach, Mike Gundy enjoyed the game as well.

Choctaw High will be back on the field next week. Friday’s game against Edmond Santa Fe has been canceled.