Del City officers wade into creek to rescue 3 girls after car goes into the water

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Del City Police Department officers waded into a creek to help rescue three girls who were in a car that went into the water.

Officers Ronnie Neal and Donald Wood responded to an accident in the 4500 block of Reno during the mid-morning hours of Aug. 7.

Neal and Wood were the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene, and when they arrived, they discovered a badly damaged vehicle in Crutcho Creek.

Three girls were inside the vehicle.

Both Neal and Wood waded into the water and helped get the three girls to safety.

Take a look at these photos of the rescue that Del City police shared on the Police Department’s official Facebook page:

