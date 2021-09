DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma police patrol car was damaged during a crash early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer with the Del City Police Department was investigating a rollover crash along eastbound I-40 near Sooner Rd.

While at the scene, the officer’s patrol car was hit by an SUV.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the crash.