Del City police ask for public’s help in ID’ing person of interest in suspected homicide

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are searching for a person of interest in a suspected homicide that occurred earlier this week.

Officials with the Del City Police Department released a notice on the Police Department’s Facebook page, asking community members to help them identify a person of interest in the homicide.

The suspected homicide occurred at WoodSpring Suites, 3033 Tinker Diagonal, on Monday, Oct. 5.

A person of interest in a suspected homicide that occurred at WoodSpring Suites in Del City.

The victim was described as an adult male in his 20s. He was found inside a room in a “suspicious state,” a police official said.

No further details about the homicide, the victim or the cause of death have been released.

Police Department detectives are calling upon the public for help.

“If you have any details regarding this individual’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Detective Hogue at 405-671-8888,” Del City police officials said.

