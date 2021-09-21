Del City Police investigate possible murder-suicide of Oklahoma couple

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Del City Police Department is investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide of a young Oklahoma couple.

Officers were called to a home in the 4700 block of Loch Ln. Monday, Sept. 20 after two bodies were discovered.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male and female, identified as 23-year-old Aaron Butler and 22-year-old Trisha Fernandez.

Investigators learned that Butler and Fernandez were involved in a relationship and had been having some sort of problems.

Officials say it appears at this time that Butler shot Fernandez and then turned the gun on himself.

This is an ongoing investigation.