Del City police investigating assault on Oklahoma woman

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Del City are asking for the public’s help solving a despicable crime.

Around 10:30 a.m. on May 13, officers from the Del City Police Department say two people assaulted a 68-year-old woman in the 3200 block of Oakbrook.

Investigators say the victim was carrying groceries inside the home for her 91-year-old mother.

On Thursday, authorities released video of two people they would like to speak with regarding the crime.

If you have any information, call the Del City Police Department at (405) 677-2443.

