Del City police investigating deadly hit-and-run

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Del City are asking for the public’s help finding a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

On Dec. 30, officers were called to a crash involving a bicyclist in the 300 block of S. Scott St.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a male bicyclist dead in the roadway.

Authorities say the driver who hit the bicyclist left the scene.

Now, investigators are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect.

If you have any information on the case, call Del City police at (405) 677-2443.