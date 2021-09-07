Del City police investigating reported shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are investigating a reported shooting in a residential area Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Delmar and Scott. Westside Drive was blocked off by police upon their arrival.

Del City police investigating a reported shooting.

A resident who lives in the area told KFOR that he saw authorities remove a shooting victim from the scene.

Officers at the scene did not provide details to KFOR about the shooting, the condition of the victim or whether a suspect was identified or apprehended.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.